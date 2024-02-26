Bloom Fresh announces the appointment of Josep Jove Estiarte to Interim Chief Executive Officer - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

The board of Bloom Fresh International (BLOOM), the world's leading premium fruit-breeding company specializing in table grapes, cherries, and raisins, has appointed Josep Jove Estiarte, the Chief Innovation Officer, as interim CEO. Kenneth Avery has stepped down as CEO following his six-month tenure, which began with the acquisition of International Fruit Genetics (IFG) by AMFRESH and its merging with SNFL Group to establish Bloom Fresh as a consolidated breeding powerhouse. Avery’s dedication to BLOOM and his goal to increase grape consumption worldwide has had a positive impact on the company, and those goals are now at the forefront of the company’s mission.

Under Estiarte’s leadership, the company will continue to lean into innovation, utilizing natural and non-GMO new breeding practices for a healthier, tastier, and sustainable future. Additionally, Estiarte will prioritize advancing BLOOM’s objective to create exceptional value for its licensed growers, marketers, and employees worldwide.

Estiarte has been at the forefront of fruit breeding for over 20 years. He first joined the Munoz Group in 2002 as a technologist in the table grape sector monitoring the table grape programs for UK retailers. In 2007, he was the first employee of the SNFL Group and later was appointed Managing Director, where he helped the company develop its breeding programs and international business expansion.

“We are delighted to have Josep at the helm of Bloom Fresh as he has been instrumental in understanding the growers’ challenges, identifying the market’s potential and meeting consumer's expectations, to provide the world with some of the most popular, healthy, and delicious table grapes,” says Alvaro Muñoz, AMFRESH Group Chief Executive Officer.

“I am very excited to continue supporting Bloom Fresh’s commitment to sustainable fruit breeding,” said Estiarte. “The possibilities are limitless as we have a vast portfolio of varietals as well as a genetic powerhouse, setting the stage for the creation of flavorful, high-antioxidant, and nature-positive varieties. BLOOM FRESH’s commitment to innovation will continue to positively impact our licensed growers, retailers, and consumers, making the industry being more sustainable, innovative and consumer-oriented each day, through superior genetics and quality assurance for a better eating experience, amongst others. I am grateful for all the conversations with BLOOM licensees, which allows us to envision a thriving future.”