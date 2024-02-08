Bloom Fresh to license protected plant varieties in China

Fruit-breeding company Bloom Fresh announced licensing for its protected plant varieties to Chinese growers.

The firm has actively taken legal action against nurseries and growers who illegitimately use its proprietary varieties and trademarks, successfully resolving enforcement cases in Yunnan, Jiangsu, Shaanxi, and Guangdong.

“Infringers create unfair competition for Bloom Fresh’s licensees, who pay for rights, while infringers illicitly gain advantages through stolen intellectual property,” the firm says in a release.

The breeder has secured plant variety rights in China for 16 table grape varietals and registered trademarks for best-sellers like Cotton Candy, Sweet Sapphire, and Sweet Globe.

Chinese Authorities, including the Local Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau and Administration for Market Regulation, support the firm’s efforts in enforcing its intellectual property rights.

Bloom Fresh anticipates further cooperation with local authorities, communities, and licensees to protect its protected plant varieties.

“Bloom Fresh aims to establish a win-win-win environment for itself, its licensees, and local communities. Creating such an environment relies on a healthy market that protects plant breeder rights and encourages the development of robust new varieties,” says CEO Kenneth Avery.