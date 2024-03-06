Work begins on new agricultural research facility in Georgia

Work begins on new ag research facility in Georgia

March 06 , 2024
More News Top Stories
Work begins on new ag research facility in Georgia

A new 31,000-square-foot building has officially begun construction at University of Georgia’s Tifton Campus in Athens. The $26.9 million project is part of a long-standing partnership led by UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES) and USDA’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS), the university reported.

“The project will bring the researchers together into one facility, providing updated workspaces and enhancing collaboration across disciplines to benefit farmers, producers, industry and communities,” UGA said.

The facility will house the Southeast Watershed Research Laboratory and the Crop Genetics and Breeding Research Unit to promote multiple avenues of agriculture-related research.

Watersheds are specifically defined areas of land that create a “basin” in which water drains to a common point. They not only provide ecosystems with water, but also clean air and soil. This makes them crucial for agriculture.

The USDA’s chief scientist, Chavonda Jacobs-Young, said the facility will boost innovation and help recruit talent to U.S. agriculture.

“Cutting-edge research keeps American agriculture competitive and helps farmers and ranchers stay ahead of emerging threats like climate change and emerging pests and diseases,” Jacobs-Young said. The main topics to be addressed at the new facility include water conservation, insect pest management, pollinators, and sustainable cropping and foraging.

You might also be interested in


Hortgro: Cape Town Port delays hindered South Africa stone fruit campaign
Quantified Sensor Technology wins challenge Mexico
Rain affected nearly 50% of early Chilean cherries 
Panama Canal delays threaten Chilean grapes and Ecuadorian bananas
Higher price for Mexican avocados 
Peruvian mango exports to the U.S. drop 35%
North Bay’s Jumbo blueberries are now available
IFPA’s Foundation for Fresh Produce names 2024 board

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands