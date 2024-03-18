Guatemala eyes international mango markets - FreshFruitPortal.com

FreshFruitPortal.com joined Agritrade last week in Santo Domingo del Cerro, Antigua, Guatemala. The platform aims to drive agricultural development and increase exports by generating business, employment and economic growth.

At the event, we spoke with the Guatemalan Mangos Committee Coordinator Rosio Martínez. She says the country’s commercial partnership with the United States has resulted in growth for Guatemala’s mango crops and farming.

“We generally export 4 million boxes every season, which starts at the end of February until May,” Martínez said.

The pandemic had an impact on exports, she said, and then the industry had to deal with the maritime freight crisis.

“However, we have recuperated and have slowly seen an increase in growth. Our median used to be 3.9 million boxes before. We’ve surpassed that number and are currently at 4.1 million,” she said. “This year we’re expecting to be at 4.2 million.”

The capacity for faster growth has been limited by the four-year wait for new plantations to enter production. Thanks to the organization’s collaboration with the National Mango Board, however, they’re currently investigating the main drivers of crop production. One of the findings so far is that an increase of mango acreage also leads to an increase in productivity.

The coordinator added that the high season for Guatemalan exports falls during Holy Week, known as Semana Santa.

“We join the market at the same time Mexico does and at the end of Peru’s mango season,” Martínez explained. “The United States is our main market.”

Market trends for Guatemalan mangos

Currently, the Guatemalan industry is focused on speeding up the flowering stage of its crops to take advantage of optimal selling windows. They’re also focusing on promoting the fruit locally.

“In case the international market is not doing well, we also want the national market to consume the fruit,” she said.

Guatemala exports to other parts of Central America as well, specifically Honduras and El Salvador.

Currently the team is working on developing new varieties, “however, we came across the struggle of time,” she explained. “If we’re working on developing new, high-quality crops that can be exported, the harvest timeline is four years.”

The most predominant Guatemalan mango varieties are Tommy Atkins, Ataulfo, Keitt, and Kent. Martínez explained that Keitt mango demand is growing, since the variety is adapting well to the country’s climate.

She also emphasized that all producers, big or small, are introducing new varieties. “The worldwide demand is fueled by the love we put into crop production,” she said. “I encourage everyone to try Guatemalan mangos.”