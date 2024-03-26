GENESIS FRESH new orange variety makes global debut

AMFRESH company GENESIS FRESH announced the global release of its new orange variety, Onix. The firm specializes in varietal development, with a focus on sustainability.

The cultivar was discovered in Seville, Spain, and is “scientifically proven to contain high levels of anthocyanins at optimal ripeness, as confirmed by the prestigious Institute for Plant Molecular and Cellular Biology (IBMCP) in Valencia,” a release said.

Onix has darker flesh, similar to the well-known Sanguinelli variety, but with a larger size. The cultivar has a much darker, reddish skin, and is being marketed as a cocktail mixer.

"While Onix and Sanguinelli are comparable in organoleptic quality, Onix excels by achieving optimal size and external coloring earlier, enabling earlier harvest," GENESIS FRESH CEO David Alba added. "Moreover, ONIX™ exhibits exceptional on-tree endurance and outstanding post-harvest life, extending its sales window to approximately 4-5 months in each hemisphere."

Regarding exports, Alba said the variety’s "post-harvest life, durability, fantastic coloration, and firmness” makes it ideal for markets across Asia, North America, and Europe.

Onix is currently available in major UK retailers including Tesco and M&S, as well as establishments in Spain such as Eroski, and Germany's retail giants REWE and Kaufland.

Patricia Sagarminaga, Global Director of Marketing & Communications at AMFRESH, said the launch is doing well in destination markets.

“The elegant, innovative branding and positioning of Onix within the citrus and fresh produce space have resonated with consumers across European markets, driving remarkable in-store sales performance,” Sagarminaga said.

The variety is availableor sale by unit retailing at £1 (USD $1.08) a piece, and packaged in 3 or 5-piece sets.