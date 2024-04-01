US bans Quebec cherries over European cherry fruit fly

Effective immediately, the United States has banned entry of cherries from Quebec, Canada, following detection of the European cherry fruit fly (Rhagoletis cerasi) in the province.

The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced the decision Monday to prohibit entry of any potential host commodities, including black cherries (Prunus serotina), mahaleb cherries (P. mahaleb), sour cherries (P. cerasus), and sweet cherries (P. avium).

"APHIS is taking this action in response to detections of ECFF in Quebec and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) expanding its regulatory area to include Quebec. APHIS has determined that Quebec, Canada is subject to the same prohibitions currently in place for Ontario, Canada," the USDA said Monday.

The notice expands an import ban, established in 2017, already affecting cherries from Ontario over the pest.

Other Canadian provinces must certify the origin of their cherries before gaining entry to the United States.