Press release (NatureSweet)

SAN ANTONIO, TX, (April 16, 2024) - NatureSweet, the largest vertically integrated agricultural company in North America and snacking tomato brand announced that supply chain expert Gerardo Chavez has joined the ranks of its leadership team as Chief Operating Officer, as the company growths accelerates.

Gerardo has had a successful global career at companies such as Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Pepsico, Clorox, and more recently at Danone, where he served as D2D/COO LATAM and oversaw extended supply chain operations for Danone.

“NatureSweet’s commitment to transform the lives of millions of agricultural workers in North America is clear by our investment to add hundreds of hectares of controlled environment agriculture in the next few years, needed to support our accelerated growth. Providing our consumers with the best-tasting produce and our customers with the superior service and quality they deserve requires us to continue improving. Gerardo’s proven track record overseeing global supply chains for industry titans will propel our company forward,” sais Rodolfo Spielmann, NatureSweet President & CEO. “His ability to navigate complex landscapes from manufacturing to digital transformation will help spawn a new chapter of growth and efficiency.”

Gerardo began his career in business logistics as an intern at P&G where he eventually became an Associate Director in Product Supply. He has earned certificates in supply chain and digital business transformation from Penn State, International Institute for Management Development in Switzerland, MIT, and México’s IPADE Business School. Gerardo graduated with Honors from The National University in México with a degree in chemical engineering and earned his MBA from Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City.