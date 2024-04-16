Press release (USDA) - All U.S. agribusinesses and trade associations are welcome to join USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) and the B-FOR International team for a webinar on Asia Fruit Logistica (AFL) and Food Ingredients China (FIC) on May 8 from 8:30-9:3PM EDT.

The webinar will feature market briefings from FAS Shanghai and Hong Kong, an overview of the AFL and FIC trade shows from B-FOR International, and a presentation on the benefits of exhibiting within the USA Pavilion from B-FOR International.

Food Ingredients China (FIC) is one of the world’s largest professional trade shows in the field of food additives and ingredients, and the largest show in the ingredients industry in China. The annually held trade show is a reliable platform from which to access the Chinese market and covers all fields of the food industry, including: novel food and ingredients; natural and functional ingredients; food-related packing material and machinery; and test equipment and techniques. In 2023, despite newly changing COVID-19 travel, FIC show attendance was over 52,000 and had 1,519 exhibitors. The USA Pavilion featured 10 U.S. exhibitors including 6 small-to-medium size. FIC will take place March 17-19, 2025.

Asia Fruit Logistica (AFL) is Asia’s only annual regional fresh produce trade fair. AFL attracts buyers from Hong Kong, China, Macau, and the region. The continued demand for high quality fruit and vegetables in Asia offers an excellent opportunity for U.S. exporters to increase sales and market share. In 2023, the USA Pavilion welcomed 20 U.S. exhibitors showcasing a variety of fresh fruits and produce including dates, apples, olives, blueberries, strawberries, table grapes, potatoes, and citrus!

With increasingly affluent and health-conscious consumers, Hong Kong will continue to be an important market for U.S. fresh fruits. In addition to being a strong market for U.S. fresh fruits, Hong Kong remains one of the most important trading hubs in the region and plays a leading role in regional re-export trade. AFL will take place September 4-6, 2024 and space is still available in the USA Pavilion.

For information about joining the Pavilions please contact Michelle Barker at mbarker@b-for.com.

To register for the webinar please click here.

