Mexican mango producer and exporter Crespo Organic is looking at reduced volumes and size for the 2023-24 season, the firm said in a recent blog post.

“While there is fruit available, it tends to be smaller in size. Ataulfos are more abundant (overall) compared to previous years, yet they are also smaller, and with an extraordinary, heightened demand,” Crespo stated.

Despite an increase in productive orchards, the company is currently experiencing inconsistent and lower yields.

Michoacán is in full swing and mostly producing 12-count sizing on conventional rounds, the firm said. Guatemala is producing good conventional volumes, but also seeing smaller sizes.

This, Crespo said, adds to overall volume numbers in all reports but also lowers conventional prices.

As for prices, Crespo explained that growers are hesitant to accept lower values and “are holding out for best offers.”

In anticipation of healthy Cinco de Mayo sales, Crespo said organic mangos coming from Oaxaca this year will most likely run until the end of May.

“The good news is this overlap of fruit between Nayarit and Oaxaca will prevent the usual late April- early May gaps and shortages from happening this year,” the company stated.

Organic Ataulfos, one of the most popular varieties, will continue to be small and scarce until the arrival of Nayarit fruit in early May.

Organic Tommy Atkins mangos have a more positive outlook, Crespo said. This is primarily due to the organic sector’s preference for smaller 8-9-10 sizing, with a decent demand for 12-count sizing as well.

The southern Chiapas region is currently the main source of this variety, and yields remain stable.