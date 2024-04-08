Blue Diamond partners with Japan's Kagome for Almond Breeze®

PRESS RELEASE (Blue Diamond Growers)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. , April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Diamond Growers, the world's largest almond marketer and processor, today announced its new Almond Breeze® partner, Kagome Co., Ltd. for all production and distribution in Japan. The new partnership will focus on accelerating market growth and driving new demand for Almond Breeze®. New products through Kagome will be launched in September 2024.

As health-conscious consumers look for more plant-based products and ingredients, the almondmilk category in Japan continues to see year-over-year growth. Almond Breeze® almondmilk meets consumers' need for a healthy product that also delivers in taste. The new partnership will harness the great qualities of Almond Breeze® while leveraging the in-market expertise of Kagome to drive additional consumption within Japan.

"Both Blue Diamond and Kagome have a rich history rooted in strong values and a commitment to producing quality products for consumers," said Kai Bockmann, Blue Diamond President and CEO. "I look forward to our strong partnership that will create growth in Japan and ultimately, support our 3,000 California almond growers."

After a rigorous evaluation process, Blue Diamond selected Kagome as its licensee partner. Like Blue Diamond, Kagome has been in the market for over 100 years with an integrated value chain from agriculture to production, processing, and sales. Their processing and marketing capabilities and well-established distribution network within the Japanese market demonstrate Kagome's unique position to deliver results with Almond Breeze®.

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing over 3,000 of California's almond growers, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the Californiaalmond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high quality almonds, almond ingredients, and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,800 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.BlueDiamond.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

