Hapag Lloyd renames terminal and infraestructure division

German-based shipping company Hapag-Lloyd announced a rebranding of its Terminal and Infrastructure division. Effective July 1, the branch was renamed Hanseatic Global Terminals.

Inspired by the "Hanseatic League", a historic association of seafaring merchants in Northern Europe, the brand name “emphasizes the company’s commitment to quality and expansive terminal operations,” the firm said in a release.

The rebranding aims to “increase operational efficiency and promote sustainable growth that will benefit customers and partners worldwide.”

"Hanseatic Global Terminals strongly supports our commitment to quality, efficiency, and sustainability,” said Hanseatic Global Terminals CEO and member of the Hapag-Lloyd Executive Board member Dheeraj Bhatia.

Hanseatic Global Terminals is based in Rotterdam and commenced operations in June 2023 as a fully owned but independent stand-alone business unit.

"Our customers and partners will enjoy significant benefits, such as even more reliable and efficient services. In addition, the increased manageability supports our sustainability efforts," Bhatia added.

