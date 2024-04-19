US Ambassador to Chile on Systems Approach for table grapes:

US Ambassador to Chile Bernadette Meehan recently visited Chile’s San Clemente fruit plant, according to a release from the Chilean Fruit Producers Federation (Fedefruta). During the visit, the diplomat got an in-depth look at the company’s cherry and apple production line.

When asked about the current status of the Systems Approach protocol negotiations for Chilean table grapes, Meehan said both governments are working hard on advancing negotiations.

“I know this issue is a high priority for producers here in Chile, as it is for us in the United States. We are working hard with La Moneda,” she said.

Also in attendance were Fedefruta Vice President Victor Catán, Fedefruta Union Director Juan Carlos Sepúlveda, and San Clemente President and Fedefruta associate Luis Chadwick.

“I was in Congress all day Tuesday of this week pushing senators and deputies to help us have a Chilean agreement on dairy issues, which is a priority for the United States, as well as table grapes, which is a priority for Chile,” the US Ambassador added.

Featured picture by Fedefruta.