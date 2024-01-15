Frost-Kissed artichokes are back for limited stock

Ocean Mist Farms announced their first Frost-Kissed artichokes of the season currently being harvested out of their southern growing region in Coachella, CA.

The specialty artichokes “are shipping now and will be intermittently available throughout the winter”, the firm says.

Special petal inserts have been developed to help educate consumers about the product0s unique features.

“Frost-Kissed artichokes are truly a specialty item and the very definition of ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’,” says Ocean Mist Farms Director of Farming Bobby Bellew.

Created naturally after enduring a frost which occurs when the temperature drops to 32°F or colder, the artichokes’ skin darkens due to the freezing condition. Continuing,

“The brown outer layer is strictly cosmetic, similar to a sunburn, and peels off once cooked resulting in a green (cooked) artichoke that consumers are familiar with,” Bellew continues.

“The browning of the exterior petals of the artichoke in no way affects the eatability or quality of the artichoke, and seals in the flavor which has a distinctive nuttier flavor that many consumers prefer,” adds Sr. Director of Marketing Mark Munger.

The nutty-flavored crop is exclusive to Ocean Mist Farms’ portfolio, and is only available on a limited basis after a frost occurs in the firm’s winter desert growing region.