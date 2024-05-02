In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, we take a deep dive into pricing and volume trends across key fresh produce commodities. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

Apples:

Apples demonstrated a stable pricing trend over the past 18 months, starting at approximately $1.82 per kg in October 2022 and maintaining relative stability until March 2024, with a slight decrease. Volumes remained relatively consistent, with minor fluctuations throughout the period.

Strawberries:

Strawberries showcased considerable price volatility, with prices ranging from $2.59 to $7.95 per kg. Volume trends exhibited fluctuations, with peaks in March and May 2023, followed by a decline until October 2023 before stabilizing.

Grapes:

Grapes experienced a steady increase in prices from $2.59 to $4.41 per kg, with volumes fluctuating throughout the period, reaching a peak in March 2023.

Avocados:

Avocado prices fluctuated moderately, ranging from $1.97 to $3.33 per kg. Volumes displayed variations, with a peak in March 2023 followed by a decline until September 2023, then gradually increasing.

Mangos:

Mango prices fluctuated notably, from $0.99 to $3.33 per kg, with volumes peaking in March 2023 before declining until October 2023, then gradually increasing.

Raspberries:

Raspberry prices exhibited substantial fluctuations, ranging from $4.63 to $12.58 per kg. Volumes peaked in January 2023 before fluctuating until March 2024.

Blackberries:

Blackberry prices ranged from $4.63 to $9.54 per kg, with volumes fluctuating throughout the period, peaking in March 2023.

Blueberries:

Blueberry prices fluctuated significantly, ranging from $4.24 to $14.32 per kg. Volumes displayed variations, peaking in October 2023 before declining until March 2024.