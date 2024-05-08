Produce giant Oppy announced the launch of two new proprietary jumbo and pink blueberry varieties: Pink Cosmo and Hunkaberry. The recent launch is the result of Oppy’s collaboration with family-owned G&M Farms.

Both brands were developed by horticulture professor Dr. Scott NeSmith of the University of Georgia and grown by G&M Farms in Fresno County, California. The new cultivars “redefine the traditional blueberry experience with their distinctive flavors, sizes and visual appeal,” an official release said.

“It’s been a collaborative effort to develop these exceptionally unique products that will differentiate the category,” shared Tim Crane, Oppy’s category manager for blueberries. “Our marketing crew had a blast developing these brands, creating unique packs that deliver a sense of fun and intrigue to ignite trial, making them a stand-out in the berry aisle.”

Related articles: Oppy doubles Mexican grape volume and looks to expand in Asia

Pink Cosmo offers a “delightful blend of classic blueberry taste with bright floral notes, peachy sweetness, and a hint of fizz, all wrapped in a visually stunning spectrum of pink hues,” Oppy said. They will make their seasonal debut at the end of May.

Setting a new standard for jumbo blueberries, Hunkaberry features “a firm texture and satisfying crunch, each bite is audaciously sweet with low acid.”

The variety is exceptionally large, the firm said, at 18mm. Harvest will run from early May through June.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about the opportunity to showcase two incredible items to our retail partners alongside Oppy,” Willems, who owns G&M Farms, said. “This collaboration represents years of experimentation and a longstanding relationship between our teams.”