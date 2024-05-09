South West non-citrus production climbed in 2023

A recent regional news release from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service details an increase in non-citrus fruit utilized production in the South West.

Arizona's utilized pecan production in 2023 was 42.30 million pounds, a 4% rise from 2022.

As for Colorado’s utilized peach production, 15,450 tons were produced in 2023, a 17% increase from the 13,190 tons scored in 2022.

New Mexico’s utilized pecan production in 2023 hit a record high at 107.50 million pounds, noting a 38% uptick from the utilized production of 77.90 million pounds in 2022.

Lastly, Utah’s utilized tart cherry production in 2023 was 32.5 million pounds, an increase of 53% from the utilized production of 21.3 million pounds in 2022.

Bearing acreage

Arizona’s pecan baring acreage was estimated at 25,000 acres, up 1,000 acres, or 4%, from the previous year. The average yield per acre was 1,690 pounds, down 10 pounds year-on-year.

Colorado’s peach bearing acreage was estimated at 2,400 acres, unchanged from the previous year. The average yield per acre was 6.50 tons, up 0.88 tons from 2022 numbers.

New Mexico’s pecan bearing acreage was estimated at 50,000 acres, up 1,000 acres, or 2%, from the previous year. The average yield per acre was 2,150 pounds, up 560 pounds year-on-year.

Utah tart cherry bearing acreage was estimated at 2,800 acres, down 7%. The average yield per acre was 11,680 pounds, up 4,380 pounds from 2022.

Pricing

The 2023 price per pecanpound in Arizona, at $1.73, was $0.69 lower than in 2022. The value of 2023 Arizona pecan production was 73.18 million dollars, down 26% from 2022.

The 2023 price per peach ton in Colorado, at $2,800, was $330 higher year-on-year. The value of 2023 Colorado peach production was 43.23 million dollars, up 33%.

The 2023 price per pound in New Mexico also saw a decrease at $1.76. It was $0.13 lower than in 2022. However, total value of the 2023 production was 189.20 million dollars, up 29% from 2022.

The 2023 price per pound in Utah, at $0.243, was $0.014, or 5% below 2022. The value of 2023 Utah tart cherry utilized production was $7.90 million, up 44% from 2022.