The 2023-24 table grape season has seen difficult times, with challenging growing conditions and price surges making waves around the globe. However, major industries such as the California and Peru grape sectors are hoping to bounce back.

Take a look at our most-read grape stories this past month.

Peru is wrapping up a challenging 2023-24 table grape season, hit by extreme weather conditions throughout producing regions. Alejandro Cabrera, general manager of Provid, told FreshFruitPortal.com that rough weather conditions started a year ago.

Hurricane Hilary in August 2023 had severe effects on California’s table grape volumes, with a loss of around 25 million boxes, 35% of total production. David Espinoza of Hronis Inc. said an event like this, with such a major effect on the table grape industry, had not occurred in the state in over 50 years.

The latest report from the Peruvian Table Grape Association (PROVID) shows that Peru exported a total of 62,745,826 million boxes of table grapes between July 2023 and April 2024.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency updated regulations for listing sulfur dioxide on food labels and will now require including the gas in the list of ingredients for fresh table grapes when used during storage and transportation. Sulfur dioxide is considered to be a food additive and sulphites must be declared on the list of ingredients, the USDA said in a report about the regulation.

Executives from Frutas de Chile met with the senators of the Chilean Atacama Region, Yasna Provoste and Rafael Prohens, to advance approval of Systems Approach protocol with the United States.

The decline in California's table grape production in 2023 gave way for exported fruit to enter the U.S. market early. This was the case of Peru and Chile, the two countries that supply the market after California.

Leading grower, marketer and distributor Oppy is set to double its Mexican grape volume for the 2024 season, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to expanding its 365 program.

This August 8, Chile and Peru will join forces in the first Global Grape Convention at the Monticello Casino Event Center to face the great challenge of grapes worldwide. This is a unique event in its category and is organized by Yentzen Group.