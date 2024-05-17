GPG brings new primocane blackberry to the market

Global Plant Genetics (GPG) and Polish Rubus breeding programme, Niwa, signed a new licensing arrangement for two new primocane blackberry varieties.

The agreement is for GPG to represent the Maryna and Juhas cultivars in a range of international territories.

Bartek Danek, Director of Niwa, said “It has been important for our blackberry breeding efforts to develop primocane varieties. The global blackberry industry has been growing steadily for a number of years now and it is crucial that improved cultivars are released to help with this growth and to accelerate it even further."

He added that they are pleased to complete this agreement with GPG and "look forward to seeing the Maryna and Juhas varieties growing across the world in the next few years.”

Co-owner and director of GPG Jamie Petchell said, “With the global blackberry sector that has almost doubled in size over the last 20 years, some would say in spite of the general varietal offer, there is now a great opportunity to speed this up."

"The consistent supply of a high-quality berry product year-round will only contribute to a larger slice of the berry cake for blackberries over the next few years," he added. "In my opinion, Maryna and Juhas have every opportunity to play an important role in these developments and we’re excited to see them across the world in the coming seasons.”