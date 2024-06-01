The Top Seven

June 01 , 2024
Zespri appoints Jason Te Brake as CEO

After an extensive international search, Zespri appointed Jason Te Brake as Chief Executive Officer, announced today by Zespri Chairman Nathan Flowerday.

Te Brake is currently Zespri’s Chief Operating Officer and will succeed outgoing CEO Daniel Mathieson who is leaving Zespri to join Driscoll’s, effective 1 July.

Mexican avocado shipments drop as California, Peru, and Colombia ramp up

The latest report from Avobook shows that in week 20, Mexican avocado exports to the U.S. dropped below 40 million pounds for the first time since 2023, reaching 33.4 million pounds. 

What’s in a name?: The mango rebranding ticking off the Mexican industry

In an April blog post, the National Mango Board (NMB) announced a rebranding for the Ataulfo mango variety to “Honey”.

However, news of the proposed rebranding found the Mexican mango industry quite reluctant. The country’s Export Mango Packers Association (EMEX) said that, while the NMB’s efforts aren’t new, national growers were not brought into the discussion.

Philippines to export Hass avocados to Japan in 2024

Philippine Hass avocados could make their Japanese market debut sometime this year, Philstar Global reports. 

The country’s Department of Agriculture (DA) reiterated its request to begin exporting the fruit in a recent meeting with Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya. Avocados are one of the high-value crops being promoted by the department because of their well-known export potential.

US apple exports to Mexico grew exponentially YOY in Q1

Mexico, the largest market for U.S. fresh apples, saw an increase in import volumes of the fruit during the first quarter of 2024, according to the latest data from the USDA. 

Mexico represents 35% of the total share of U.S. fresh apple exports, reaching a volume of over 440 million pounds during Q1 of 2024, up from nearly 298 million pounds during the same period in 2023.

Mid-season California avocado crop update published

The California Avocado Commission has shared a mid-season grower crop, a survey they conduct every Spring. The Commission asks growers to provide detailed information regarding their estimated crop volume for the current year.

Chiquita ex-Ops Chief doubles down on extortion claim

The most recent chapter of the ongoing paramilitary financing case involving Chiquita, former head of Colombia operations Charles Keiser is standing by his original extortion claim, Law360 reported.

