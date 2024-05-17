Mango shipments to the US dropped last week
Mango Market News Summary – Mexico, Guatemala and Nicaragua
Mango volume shipped on the week ending 05/11/2024 was approximately 3,333,040 boxes for a total of 34,375,873 boxes for the season. This week's volume is about 12% lower than what was shipped the previous week.
Mexico Crop Information – on week ending 05/11/2024
- Volume shipped from Mexico was approximately 3,114,640 boxes for a total of 30,627,511 boxes for the season. This week volume is 8% lower than what was shipped the previous week.
- During the same week last year, volume shipped from Mexico was 3,130,919 boxes for a total of 33,488,004 boxes.
Guatemala Crop Information - on week ending 05/11/2024
- Volume shipped from Guatemala was approximately 195,600 boxes for a total of 3,326,879 boxes for the season. This week volume is 48% lower than what was shipped the previous week.
- During the same week last year, volume shipped from Guatemala was 271,849 boxes for a total of 4,201,542 boxes.
Nicaragua Crop Information – on week ending 05/11/2024
- Volume shipped from Nicaragua was approximately 22,800 boxes for a total of 421,483 boxes for the season. This week's volume is the same as that shipped the previous week.
- During the same week last year, volume shipped from Nicaragua was 16,800 boxes for a total of 631,657 boxes.