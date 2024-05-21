Laurel Wilt poses a threat for Florida avocados

Florida's avocado sector has been battling with Laurel Wilt (LW) for years and has witnessed a loss of more than 300,000 trees and incurring financial damages of more than $46 million. South Florida, the state's region with the largest production of avocados, is currently under attack.

According to the University of Florida, avocados account for approximately 4,200 acres in Miami-Dade County and have an economic impact of $54 million to the regional economy.

The redbay ambrosia beetle, Xyleborus glabratus, and its fungal symbiont, Raffaelea lauricola (Rl), were introduced into Georgia, USA around 2002-05. The disease affects trees in the Lauraceae family and spreads through the redbay ambrosia beetle movement and the movement of infested wood products.

Due to so little being known about the disease, large populations of the beetle commonly inhabit avocado groves. According to the Florida Forest Service, the disease has killed "susceptible tree and shrub species in every county in the state."

The UF/IFAS is currently battling against the disease by looking for potential long term solutions and studying different varieties, in hopes of finding a fruit that might be tolerant to LW.

There are very few tools to manage the disease, such as fungicide, and keeping trees well pruned and open to light and air, since the beetle prefers shade.

The United States Department of Agriculture identified the disease as a significant threat to the laurel tree family, which includes avocados.

The disease has extended to other areas from Texas to North Carolina, and is expected to continue spreading through sassafras in the United States, making it a potential threat to California bay laurel in the western US and other species.