Mexico holding the fort for mango exports to the US

June 09 , 2024
More News Top Stories
Mexico holding the fort for mango exports to the US

Mango Market News Summary – Mexico (Oaxaca, Chiapas, Michoacan, Nayarit and South Sinaloa)
Mango volume shipped on week ending 06/01/2024 was approximately 3,144,237 boxes for a total of 40,002,334 boxes for the season. 

Mexico Crop Information – on week ending 06/01/2024  

  • The volume shipped from Mexico was approximately 3,144,237 boxes for a total of 40,002,334 boxes for the season. 
  • During the same week last year, volume shipped from Mexico was 3,830,506 boxes for a total of 43,798,995 boxes.

In terms of varieties, there are currently two main mango varieties shipped to the US market: Tommy Atkins (52%) and Ataulfo/ Honey (37%). There is also limited supply of Haden, Keitt, Kent, Thai, and Mallika.

The Mexican mango season began the second week of January and will run until the last week of October with a projection of approximately 95 million boxes.

 

Source: National Mango Board

This report is provided by the National Mango Board, to see the full report, click on the following link

You might also be interested in


Peru expects to harvest larger and higher quality avocados
Agronometrics in Charts: Peruvian mango exports decrease by 20% in value amid significant volume drop
US agriculture products find promising market in Colombia
Australian avocados a step closer to entering China
What U.S. fruit growers got out of the USDA trade mission to India
Ecuadorian soursop sector urges APHIS to resume negotiations
Peruvian mango closes challenging campaign
North American imports of Chilean grapes to hit 40 million boxes in 2023-24

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands