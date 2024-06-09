Mexico holding the fort for mango exports to the US

Mango Market News Summary – Mexico (Oaxaca, Chiapas, Michoacan, Nayarit and South Sinaloa)

Mango volume shipped on week ending 06/01/2024 was approximately 3,144,237 boxes for a total of 40,002,334 boxes for the season.

Mexico Crop Information – on week ending 06/01/2024

During the same week last year, volume shipped from Mexico was 3,830,506 boxes for a total of 43,798,995 boxes.

In terms of varieties, there are currently two main mango varieties shipped to the US market: Tommy Atkins (52%) and Ataulfo/ Honey (37%). There is also limited supply of Haden, Keitt, Kent, Thai, and Mallika.

The Mexican mango season began the second week of January and will run until the last week of October with a projection of approximately 95 million boxes.

This report is provided by the National Mango Board, to see the full report, click on the following link.