San Joaquin County authorities seek aid for California cherry growers with disaster declaration

The San Joaquin Valley, where nearly 80% of California’s cherries are grown, has issued a disaster declaration for the crop following rain in March and April that disrupted pollination.

According to CBS News, 43% of cherry crops in the region have been damaged. James Chinchiolo, vice president of the San Joaquin County Farm Bureau Federation and owner of Lodi Blooms, said the county is “definitely having a light crop overall.”

He added that this year’s statewide crop could be down by as much as 50%.

The San Joaquin County agriculture commissioner has submitted the disaster declaration to the California Office of Emergency Services, which will review whether the county experienced abnormal conditions this season in order to confirm the request.

If the USDA secretary approves the disaster declaration, it would allow growers to access assistance, likely in the form of low-interest loans, according to San Joaquin County Agriculture Commissioner Kamal Bagri.

CBS News reports the county estimates nearly $98 million in financial losses.

"We're open to accepting support," Chinchiolo said. "That'll help us maintain a healthy operation, keep the folks that work for us employed, and ensure that we can continue to take care of these trees to produce again for another year."

The California cherry season typically goes from late April to early June.

Initial reports this season indicated a late start, with a decrease in volumes, but they highlighted the availability of high-quality fruit, with large sizes and excellent appearance.

Regardless, the various climatic, economic, and communication challenges and rising production costs are further straining growers' returns this season. They hope the disaster relief comes through.