By Carla Espinoza Gutiérrez

In November 2024, the United States officially published the final rule establishing the conditions for importing Guatemalan avocados into the U.S. market.

Six months after this significant development for Guatemala's avocado industry, FreshFruitPortal.com spoke to Francis William Bruderer, president of the Guatemalan Avocado Producers Association (Anaguacate), to discuss the industry’s progress, challenges, and the current status of market access in the U.S.

Approximately 85% of Guatemala’s avocado harvest takes place during the main crop season, while about 15% is harvested during an irregular flowering period, which is currently underway.

The primary harvesting window begins in late September, when the fruit reaches about 23% dry matter - a stage suitable for the domestic market, Central America, and the Caribbean - and continues through March or April.

Guatemala has the potential for around 62,140 acres of avocado plantations, although the crop requires the use of advanced techniques. The country has suitable land, particularly in the highlands starting at approximately 4,265 feet above sea level, as well as in the eastern and northern regions and on the central plateau, offering opportunities for expansion.

Industry growth is anticipated. Currently, approximately 4,850 acres are planted, Bruderer said, with between 2,200 and 2,500 acres in production. New plantings are expected to reach harvest each year. There are ongoing projects for an additional 4,850 acres, totaling around 8,850 acres planned for planting.

What is the volume exported to date?

Guatemala exports between 350 and 400 containers of fruit, which, at approximately 22 tons per container, amounts to about 7,700 to 8,800 tons.

What has been the evolution of prices in different markets?

Prices fluctuate based on supply and demand. In Europe, prices tend to drop when Peru enters the market. There are also price increases in August and September due to a shortage of fruit, coinciding with exports from Africa, Chile, Guatemala, and Mexico.

What have been the main challenges faced by the sector?

As a very young and growing industry, the biggest challenge is organizing producers under associations like Anaguacate and adding value to their participation.

The main focus is on improving farmer productivity, which still has much to develop in avocado cultivation. We’ve engaged with leading Latin American producers in Chile, Peru, and Mexico. This has sparked a second wave of new growers in Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, and Costa Rica.

There are also challenges in agronomy, especially in selecting the right varieties and clones - genetics - to grow a resilient, well-established crop. From there, everything else, like pruning, fertilization, irrigation, and pest management, becomes vital for successful production.

What are the main destination markets for Guatemalan avocados?

The United States is Guatemala’s natural market, but full entry has not yet been achieved. We have been working on a phytosanitary protocol for several years and are now in the final phase. Once approved, the implementation phase will require significant training for farmers, technicians, and organizations like Anaguacate to ensure compliance with U.S. protocols.

Even after approval, it will take time for many farmers to adapt. Current markets include Europe, Canada, South Korea, and regional markets in Central America and the Caribbean. Guatemala also has an emerging value-added industry, such as guacamole processing.

What has happened with entry into the United States?

Guatemala has submitted quarantine pest mitigation protocols to the USDA’s APHIS. We’ve passed an initial period of review and objections, which are now resolved. Currently, the protocols are being evaluated and audited by U.S. authorities, with a final work plan expected from the USDA between June and July.

After that, evaluations of farms that meet the protocol’s criteria will begin, enabling the first exports around October. Packing plants are also undergoing assessments to ensure compliance with U.S. regulations such as FSMA.

This process requires patience—we can’t rush it. We wish it were faster, but progress is steady. Once the season starts and farms are certified, we anticipate the first exports between June and December 2025.

What is your projection for shipments to the United States?

The volume will depend on how many farms meet the new requirements. Guatemalan farmers are diligent, and I believe that next year, especially around the Super Bowl, there will be promotional activities for Guatemalan avocados.

Guatemala currently exports around 8,000 tons, and I am optimistic that between now and December, a few containers will begin shipping under the new export protocol negotiated with the U.S.

Work at the national level

What strategies has Anaguacate implemented?

We emphasize certifications and quality for all members. This involves not only presenting visually attractive fruit but also meeting market-specific standards and compliance requirements.

Guatemala could potentially develop organic avocado production, but it’s a challenge: the country’s rainy climate promotes both good and problematic growth. Our main focus is on quality, consistency, and meeting commitments.

What factors should influence the growth of the avocado industry in Guatemala?

Guatemalans are excellent farmers. I do not doubt that the industry will grow and attract foreign investment.

A healthy, competitive banking system is a key ingredient for developing any new crop. Guatemala’s banking market is diverse and competitive, providing accessible financing for projects like avocado expansion.

What message does this send to the sector?

Avocado cultivation presents significant opportunities. With proper management, the sector can support small farmers, medium-sized producers, and large entrepreneurs alike—contributing tax revenue that supports infrastructure development such as roads and ports, which are critical for exports.

It’s a crop that can empower small farmers, and the techniques and knowledge we already have in Guatemala help open the door for these entrepreneurs.

