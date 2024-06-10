The president of the Federation of Fruit Producers of Chile (FEDEFRUTA), Víctor Catán, expressed concern and urged Chilean government authorities to continue the dialogue with China, after the Ambassador Niu Qingbao rejected the surcharges on his country's steel imposed by the Chilean Anti-Distortion Commission.

“We are concerned about the situation and the claim that China has expressed through its ambassador in the National Congress,” said Catán.

He added that “although it is a situation that we have addressed at FEDEFRUTA, both with the Chinese Embassy and local government authorities, mainly with the Ministry of Agriculture; "We believe that it is necessary to redouble the dialogue and show willingness to dialogue with China so that we're able to iron out these rough spots and ensure that this does not have consequences."

Let us remember that Ambassador Niu Qingbao indicated in the National Congress that there is no dumping in steel exports by Chinese companies, so the measure adopted by the Anti-Distortion Commission “does not coincide with the facts and contravenes the consensus reached in the meeting between both heads of state.”

The diplomat highlighted that the disagreement between the two countries "would be detrimental to the development of both nations and would not benefit the potential economic trade relationship between China and Chile,” emphasizing the concern for the fruit sector given China's significant role in Chilean exports.