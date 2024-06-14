Updated trends and movements for the global avocado market

June 14 , 2024
More News Top Stories
Updated trends and movements for the global avocado market

A Rabobank report states that avocado production and exports are expanding, with Mexico, Peru, and Colombia expected to become the largest exporters by 2026.

Latin America remains dominant in exports, but global diversification is underway. Meanwhile, the U.S. continues to lead in imports, relying heavily on Mexico.

Conversely, Europe’s avocado consumption varies by nation, and Asian and Latin American markets show growth potential with the industry expected to consolidate, especially in South America.

Production and exports are poised to expand, with varying growth rates across different production regions, and while Latin America will continue to dominate the avocado export market, production and exports will diversify globally.

"To remain profitable, industry players must innovate in response to increasingly competitive markets and supply-side challenges," the report stated.

Additionally, the US will continue to be the largest avocado importer and will increasingly rely on imports. However, Mexico is well-positioned to meet over 90% of US import needs. 

Regarding varieties, the report indicates that while Hass avocados will continue to dominate, Hass-like varieties with higher yield potential and improved efficiencies are expected to gradually gain adoption in the coming years.

The industry landscape remains fragmented in some countries, with increasing competition and margin pressures expected to drive consolidation, particularly in specific regions of South America.

The full report is available exclusively to Rabobank clients and can be accessed in the following link

You might also be interested in


Rain brings positive California avocado forecast
Global Avocado Summit 2024: Avocado Day is back
Mexican avocado shipments drop as California, Peru, and Colombia ramp up
The Top Seven
The Top Seven
New avocado market players, industry sustainability and the rise of Peru
100 million years of avocado history: A legacy of nature and human perseverance
UF/IFAS multi-state survey to find out more about avocado disease management

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands