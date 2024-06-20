Egypt strawberry exports reach 45 thousand tons

In a six month period Egypt reached a high number of strawberry exports of 45 thousand tons of strawberries at a value of $129 million in spite of unfavorable weather and high production prices.

The country has a high rank position in the frozen strawberry fruit market, although this last season was a trying one due to high rainfall and temperatures and higher strawberry prices, Egypt remains one of the leaders in the strawberry trade with 20% of the world market share.

In 2024, Egypt exported approximately 120,000 metric tons of frozen strawberries, marking a 15% increase from the previous year. The total export value reached USD 180 million, up from USD 156 million in 2023. The biggest trade partners of the commodity are Germany, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

In 2022/23 Egypt made a remarkable entry into the ranks of major suppliers of fresh strawberries to Kazakhstan and has kept its spot well into the 2023/24 season.

Egypt's strawberry exports make up 2% of Egyptian exports and 6% of exporting value. From September 2023 to February 2024 Egypt exported around 2.82 million tons, worth about $2 billion of fruits and vegetables.