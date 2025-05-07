Syngenta to implement its digital farm operations on Al Dahra farms

May 07 , 2025
Major global agtech company Syngenta and agribusiness firm Al Dahra Agricultural Company are partnering up to implement Syngenta’s digital farm management solutions across more than 220,000 acres of Al Dahra farms in Romania, Serbia, Egypt, and Morocco.

Syngenta said that by implementing the organization's Cropwise operations, this collaboration aims to "advance sustainable agriculture at scale and enhance productivity across key regions." 

Cropwise is an all-in-one platform that integrates the organization's modules for agronomic, financial, and administrative farm management and reports real-time data. According to Syngenta, among the many functions of the platform, Cropwise also monitors plant health and crop conditions, multiple vegetation indices analysis, gathers comprehensive soil sata collection and analysis. 

The platform aims to centralize farm data across Al Dahra's operations in multiple countries and production sites and optimize its farm management decisions to optimize and target their seed, fertilizer and agricultural input use. 

"Cropwise Operations has been fully integrated into Al-Dahra’s complex IT solutions landscape, enabling the implementation of unified corporate standards across the entire agro-holding," The company said. "As a result, all business units now use the same templates, classifiers and metrics, allowing for consistent and compatible managerial reporting."

