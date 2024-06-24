Zespri's latest forecast reflects "industry’s largest ever crop"

Zespri’s latest indicative forecast for the 2024-25 season projects a total of 197 million packed trays, marking the industry's largest crop ever. The company is on track to deliver strong value to growers and reach its goal of $4.5 billion in global sales revenue this season.

Forecast per-hectare OGRs have increased from last season, with the mid-point of current ranges above last season’s final per-hectare returns for all pools. Green and Organic Green forecast per hectare returns are expected to be at record levels.

CEO Dan Mathieson, says while there are some challenges this season, Zespri continues to see strong demand, with the industry’s efforts to deliver consistently high-quality fruit supporting strong sales in key markets.

“It’s really pleasing that today’s forecast indicates we’re on track to deliver strong value to growers and to meet our target of $4.5 billion in global sales revenue by 2025.

“After a tough growing season last year, it’s great to see per hectare returns rebound on the back of much better on-orchard yields which is positive news for our growers.

“Feedback from customers on this season’s fruit quality has been positive and has supported the strong start we’ve made in key markets, including achieving record sales weeks in our core markets.

“Maintaining our focus on quality in a season where we have significantly more fruit to deliver will remain critical to maximizing value for growers.

While forecast per-hectare returns have strengthened off the back of larger volumes of fruit this season, per-tray returns have dipped from last season’s record highs. The bottom end of the latest forecast per tray range has, however, lifted from Zespri’s March indicative forecast for all categories other than SunGold and Green14 Kiwifruit.

“It’s an encouraging forecast, however, there are still some challenges in this season’s smaller fruit profile and unfavorable foreign exchange movements from the Japanese Yen.

“Our teams in New Zealand and in the market are working hard to manage these, as we look to deliver value through careful monitoring of our fruit inventory levels, strong marketing campaigns, and pricing that supports strong run rates throughout the season.

“As we move further into the season, our focus will be continuing the positive momentum and delivering strong value to growers,” Mathieson says.