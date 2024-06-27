Tight California avocado supply as growers rush to pick more fruit

June 27 , 2024
More News Today's Headline Top Stories
Tight California avocado supply as growers rush to pick more fruit
By Sebastian Ramírez

After the USDA halted new avocado and mango exports out of Michoacán at the beginning of June, there was concern about how this would affect supply in the U.S. market. 

However, Terry Splane, vice president of marketing for the California Avocado Commission (CAC), told FreshFruitPortal.com that when the temporary halt on avocado inspections in Michoacán was announced there were still avocados in the supply pipeline that could reach the United States, so there wasn’t an immediate impact.

"However, supply was tight while demand stayed very strong," said Splane. "Economics usually prevails when demand exceeds supply, and market prices did increase over prior weeks."

Additionally, Peru's lower forecast for this season, with a reported 15% deficit since the beginning of the year due to warm weather conditions in the country's producing regions, also contributes to a tighter supply in the U.S.

Regarding prices, Splane said, "In general, if supplies remain tight, they are expected to rise, the impact on consumer prices will depend on individual retailer and foodservice operator policies."

There are multiple supply factors at play for the U.S. avocado market, and, on a positive note, the crop of California avocados is expected to be at least 20% higher than the original estimate, with CAC announcing on June 6 that it now estimates volumes to exceed 250 million pounds. 

"Despite a relatively slow start in March due to some rain delays, the California avocado harvest season ramped up well in April and May and continued to go strong in June, which is a promotional period we call California Avocado Month," said Splane. 

He added that the sizing on the fruit looks very good and that the local avocado supply has a range of sizes to fit a variety of customer needs.

Weather in California

Splane said that spring has been very mild and summer arrived with much more heat. He assured that even though California avocados enjoy the sunshine, growers do not want to see extremely hot days or rapid temperature spikes from here on.

Considering these conditions, Splane said they still expect there will be California avocados into August.

"The key question is what will happen to harvest velocity? That will likely depend on market conditions," Splane concluded. 

The Global Avocado Summit organized by the Chilean Avocado Committee and Yentzen Group will be held on November 21 at the Casino Monticello event center.

Photo courtesy of the California Avocado Commission

You might also be interested in


South Africa begins first avocado export campaign to China
Mid-season California avocado crop update published
US orgs urge ban on Mexican avocados linked to deforestation
Agronometrics: Mexican avocado volumes on the rise
Colombian Hass avocado industry announces new country brand
Colombian avocado presence in US continues to grow
Investments in avocado promotions show great benefit/cost ratios
Shiploads of Western Australian avocados arrive in India

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands