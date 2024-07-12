Exotic fruits market to reach $35B by 2033

The global exotic fruits market size is projected to grow from 18.78 billion in 2023 to 35.82 billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.67%, a recent Spherical Insights report said.

Thanks to their unique flavors and aromas, as well as their nutritional worth, exotic fruits have become increasingly popular. Additionally, more health-driven consumers seek them out for their high levels of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

Imported from various global destinations, exotic fruits typically thrive in tropical or subtropical climates. Asia-Pacific is expected to continue holding the largest share of the market.

Dragon fruit, star fruit, passion fruit, jackfruit, mangosteen, and durian are some of the most well-known offerings.

Among these, the dragon fruit segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace. Dragon fruit production has gained popularity due to its low care needs, low water requirements, and climate flexibility.

On the basis of category, the global exotic fruits market is divided into organic and conventional. Of these, the organic segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global exotic fruits market during the projected period.