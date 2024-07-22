Port Houston approved for cold treatment

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has approved Port Houston's handling of cold treatment cargo.

This gives the leader of the Texas, Houston Ship Channel the ability to receive and manage shipments that underwent the cold treatment process while in transit.

Cold treatment is a process used to mitigate the risks of pests in fresh produce by maintaining the produce at low temperatures for an extended period to ensure that fruit and vegetables are safe for import. The process is usually used to disinfect and protect the commodities while in transit.

The APHIS approval process involves rigorous assessments to ensure that the port facilities and operations meet the highest standards for handling cold-treatment cargo.

The approval now allows Port Houston to accept a wider range of perishable products, including citrus fruits, grapes, and other fruits and vegetables that need to undergo the process during transportation.

Dante Galeazzi, President and CEO of Texas International Produce Association, praised APHIS's decision, saying that the approval will be extremely beneficial to Houston.

"Houston is already a prime location, and offering this service makes it even more attractive to international shippers, further expanding the range of commodities that can be imported through the Port,” said Galeazzi. “On top of the many other additions happening at and around Port Houston, these projects continue to make Texas the prime sourcing location for fresh fruits and vegetables.”