European Council approves digital labels for fertilizers

The European Union Council approved a regulation that favors and promotes digital labels for fertilizing products over physical labels.

Digital labels are QR or barcodes that direct the consumer, once scanned, to a web page where the label information is stored.

In the European Union, barcodes are already used for some products that contain chemicals, like batteries, and rules for digital labeling are under consideration for other products like detergents and cosmetics.

The proposal was introduced to the Commission on Feb. 27, 2023, to improve label readability, lead to more efficient use of fertilizing products, simplify labeling obligations for suppliers, and reduce costs for the industry.

The simplification is expected to reduce annual costs by an average of almost $62,000 for a large company and a little under $5,000 for a small to medium enterprise (SME).

Digital labels also reduce the environmental footprint for producers, due to their lifespan of at least 10 years from the moment the product is placed on the market.

The regulation says physical labels will also be available to protect vulnerable consumers or people with limited digital competencies.

Following the Council’s approval of the European Parliament's position, the legislative act has been adopted.