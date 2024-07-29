Sunridge Nurseries expand their table grape program with a new partnership

July 29 , 2024
By Sunridge Nurseries

Sunridge Nurseries is excited to announce our most recent partnership with the Karniel and Giumarra families to offer the globally renowned ARRA™ Varieties! Together, we are dedicated to bringing you a diverse selection of innovative and delicious table grape varieties.

The ARRA™ Program

The ARRA™ Varieties are successfully grown and licensed globally, in over 30 countries across 6 continents, under various weather conditions. In light of worldwide recognition and demand, the ARRA™ Varieties are constantly spreading to new regions.

The ARRA™ program boasts many unique advantages, notably featuring the earliest white, red, and black trio in the world. Additionally, the varieties demonstrate an impressive tolerance to rain, and an ability to thrive in diverse climates, including extreme heat.

Early Sweet™, the very first variety released and the earliest commercial, seedless, white variety available worldwide, is well known for its very high fertility, excellent eating quality and attractive creamy color. Due to its durability in cold storage and transit it reaches the markets unblemished.

The ARRA™ Varieties are also known for their short production cycles, prompting early harvests and economic efficiency. These advantages lead to reduced labor costs as well as a decreased need for irrigation and pesticides. These characteristics make the varieties more environmentally sustainable and grower-friendly, all while achieving high yields and a long shelf life.

Sunridge Nurseries

Dustin Hooper, Vice President of table grape sales of Sunridge Nurseries with Shachar Karniel, Founder of the ARRA Breeding Program

It was a pleasure to host Shachar Karniel, Founder of the ARRA Breeding Program recently to see our facilities first-hand and meet with our team. We discussed new varieties, new markets and also inspected the young vines destined for our mother block.

Dustin Hooper, our Vice President of Table Grape Sales says, “I’ve been working with both families for almost 20 years now and consider many of the family members friends. The potential in this program has grown over time and we look forward to helping them expand this program wherever we can ship vines. It’s exciting to see this program fit in windows of the season that are needed to replace older varieties and open new opportunities for growers”.

With a dedicated focus on innovation and providing our customers with the finest selection of premium vines, we are excited about the opportunities ahead to forge new partnerships that will elevate our customer experience and cater to your evolving needs.

Take a look at our table grape catalog here!

For more information contact to:
Dustin Hooper
dustin@sridge.net
(661) 301-7399

 

