In its latest Market Impact Report, retailer Whole Foods highlighted its support for sustainable farming and regenerative agriculture through both legislative and financial means.

The U.S.-based retailer, founded in the 1980s and known for its diverse stock of local and national organic produce and products, highlighted that over 57% of fresh produce sold at its stores was organic and that 154 products were labeled as regenerative organic certified.

Regenerative agriculture is, according to the Noble Research Institute, the process of "restoring degraded soils using practices based on ecological principles."

In 2023, the Whole Foods Market Foundation loaned more than $7 billion to partners and donated more than $6 billion to nonprofit organizations through "community giving programs."

As for its legislative and policy support, Whole Foods clearly states that it is "actively engaging" in the 2023-24 farm bill to drive more sustainable agriculture and has worked with various farming and organic research coalitions and foundations to endorse different legislation.

One of these was the Strengthening Organic Agriculture Research Act (SOAR), a bill to grant financial support and strengthen research, education, and extension activities regarding the "transition of non-organic production systems into organic production."

According to the report, the retailer's strategy is based on five focus areas: climate and nature, waste and packaging, people impact, and transparency, reporting, and engagement.

The organization reported having collaborated with farms, suppliers, and international third-party certifiers, with more than $9 billion designated for benefiting workers and/or the environment.