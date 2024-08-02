CMPC Biopackaging launches the first packaging design competition in China

CMPC announced the launch of the diCmiC (design in China made in Chile) packaging design competition in collaboration with the prestigious Tongji University and the Shanghai International Institute of Design & Innovation and Copefrut, a renowned cherry producer.

This unprecedented initiative is sponsored by the Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs through its institution, ProChile.

The goal of the diCmiC competition is to promote the development of innovative packaging for cherries using cardboard or paperboard manufactured by CMPC Biopackaging. China is the world's largest consumer of cherries, with over 2,000,000 tons annually, and receives more than 90% of Chilean exports of this fruit. However, the continuous growth of cherries as a preferred product during the Chinese New Year faces challenges such as demographic changes and the emergence of other product categories given as gifts during the New Year, representing an opportunity to enhance this coveted product.

diCmiC was conceived and promoted after a careful understanding of the markets in Chile and China thanks to the collaboration with CMPC Shanghai, aiming to redesign cherry boxes considering new consumption scenarios, consumer profiles, and their functionality and impact at Chinese retailer points of sale, thereby continuing to strengthen the consumption of this fruit with which Chile has positioned its Cherries from Chile brand in recent years.

Felipe Morales, Innovation Manager of CMPC Biopackaging Corrugados, highlights: "In a changing context, it is essential to understand final consumers and their on-site consumption scenarios, and what better way than to have products designed by professionals immersed in their own culture for themselves but manufactured in Chile sustainably. While diCmiC seeks new packaging designs, this opportunity will provide CMPC with greater market knowledge, offering greater value to our customers in the future.”

The competition will be active until November 5th, concluding with an awards ceremony on November 19, 2024, in Shanghai. The winner will receive a trip to Chile as part of the prizes, where they will learn about cherry production and packaging processes.