India's growing taste for cherries attracts new origins and offers opportunities

The global fruit industry is well aware that India is becoming one of the most dynamic and exciting markets for trade, with an 800% growth in fruit imports over the last five years alone—offering new opportunities for fresh cherries.

One of the products benefiting from this surge in foreign consumption is cherries, which are experiencing growing demand among Indian consumers.

As Monica Nain, head of promotions at the leading Indian agribusiness consultancy Strat Sure Associates, explained during the 2025 Global Cherry Summit, the country's growing fruit market - driven by its population of 1.4 billion and a GDP expanding at an annual rate of 8.2% - is a key factor behind the increased consumption.

"Understanding India is not easy, because more than just a country, it is a continent, with different cultures, languages, and food traditions within its territory," Nain said.

She emphasized that younger generations, particularly those in their 20s and 30s with disposable income, are more adaptable to new foods, open to change, and eager to enhance both their lifestyle and health.

India's e-commerce channels are also expanding, with more consumers purchasing fruit through online platforms.

The rise of specialty stores - many of which exclusively sell imported products ranging from fresh to dried fruits - has further opened the market for foreign-grown produce.

Quick commerce

According to Nain, quick commerce is emerging as a major trend in India and is poised to shape the country’s future retail landscape. Quick commerce refers to ultra-fast delivery systems that bring goods to customers' doors in 10 to 30 minutes.

Key players in the quick commerce sector in India include Blinkit (formerly Grofers), Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and BigBasket Now, among others.

"It's growing at a fast pace, currently worth around $6-7 billion, it is projected to grow by 40% annually," she said. "This system is hyperlocal and consumer-centered."

Chilean cherries in India

All the conditions mentioned before have opened the space for fruits like cherries, and countries like Chile, with vast knowledge of the Asian market, are taking advantage of the opportunities.

In 2015, the country exported 29 metric tons of cherries to India. Currently, the country sends around 85 metric tons to India.

"Afghanistan is still the biggest exporter of cherries to India, with a 56% share of the market, followed by Chile with 28%," Nain explained. Iran, the U.S., and Turkey are the other primary exporters of cherries to India.

However, as Nain explained, the only country exporting during the winter season is Chile.

Local production

Domestic cherry production in India remains relatively small, primarily concentrated in three northern states.

"India is still far from being self-sufficient in meeting the demand for cherries in urban premium markets," Nain said.

Local production also takes place during the summer, between April and June; therefore, "there is currently no competition for Chilean cherries in India."

This means it also aligns with the Indian festive and gifting season, including Christmas, New Year, and Valentine’s Day.

Additionally, Chile enjoys a trade deal with India, which means they can export cherries with 0% tariffs, while other origins have a 30% tariff.

More competition ahead

However, another southern hemisphere producer could enter the market soon.

"Competition from Australian cherries is expected as they will also become duty-free in the next two years," she said.

Shipping from Australia is significantly faster than from Chile, with transit times of around 20 to 25 days, compared to 50 to 55 days from Chile.

However, "exporters and importers are already looking for ways to send Chilean cherries on shorter transit times."

Target consumers

Regarding consumption, promotion is focused on metropolitan and Tier 1 cities, with a presence in high-end supermarkets, online platforms, and green grocers.

"The consumer profile includes the affluent population, young families interested in wellness and international foods, as well as premium fruit buyers looking for seasonal, luxury gifting options and consumers familiar with imported produce and willing to pay for quality, consistency, and safety," Nain indicated.

Challenges

Nain said that the lack of cold storage facilities can be a significant challenge for the cherry export industry, as the fruit is particularly delicate.

She said most retailers don't even have proper refrigerated displays to keep cherries, a big product, as a perishable product.

"Additionally, India is a price-sensitive market, and cherry is an expensive product, which competes with our local strawberries that are available at a very nominal price," she said.

Marketing strategies

Regardless, Nain said exporters and importers have to position cherries as a luxury and healthy indulgence to sell them in premium channels.

Collaborations can help with celebrities, influencers, and chefs who build awareness of the benefits of the fruit, as well as its usage.

Overall, Nain said India is offering tremendous opportunities to cherry exporters, "the market is ready for major growth, and Indian retailers are ready to buy much larger volumes of foreign cherries."