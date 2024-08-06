APHIS leading the fight against invasive fruit fly species in the US

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is the government agency responsible for protecting animal health, animal welfare, and plant health. Since 2023, it has been stepping up its fight against a surge of invasive fruit fly species, the agency said in a press release.

APHIS has teamed up with agricultural officials in Texas and California to combat the threat. They are working with scientists who rear sterile Mediterranean and Mexican fruit flies to disrupt the pests' reproductive ability. Additionally, researchers are developing other pest management tools.

The effort has spanned seven counties in California and five counties in Texas aiming to protect different fruits and vegetables, from sweet oranges to pumpkins.

APHIS and state officials are trying to eradicate five introduced species: the Oriental, Tau, Mexican, Queensland, and Mediterranean fruit flies.

APHIS and the California Department of Food and Agriculture have declared some wins, wiping out the Tau and Mexican fruit flies in California and reducing several other fruit fly quarantine areas.

“Most people, when you think of fruit flies, you’re thinking of something much smaller. These fruit flies are almost as big as a house fly, and if they are not controlled, they are devastating to fruit,” said Richard Johnson, APHIS National Policy Manager.

Fruit flies can damage over 400 types of produce, and they don’t just stick to farms—they will invade backyard gardens, including compost piles. Composting is not allowed in quarantine areas because it attracts and feeds fruit flies, making it harder to eradicate the invasive species.

To curb the threat, agricultural officials have been checking fruit trees and vegetable gardens in residential areas and commercial properties to stop these invasive pests from spreading and to treat them where they are found.

In July, portions of Riverside and Contra Costa Counties in California, including cities like Jurupa Valley, Moreno Valley, Riverside, and Brentwood, were freed from the Oriental fruit fly quarantine.

This lifted 288 square miles and 5,639 acres of commercial agriculture from restrictions. Texas is also starting to turn the tide against the Mexican fruit fly.

APHIS said that the invasive fruit fly eradication in California demonstrates that by working together, the battle can be won to protect gardens, farms, and foods from these invasive pests.