In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, we analyze Peru's blueberry exports. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

Peru’s blueberry exports in the 2024/2025 season saw a marked increase between weeks 37-39 and surpassed 2022/2023 levels in week 39. Last season, the exports were severely impacted by the effects of El Niño, which disrupted production due to high temperatures. This led to reduced volumes and delayed harvests, causing a marked dip in exports during the peak season.

However, improved weather conditions this year have allowed producers to bounce back, driving higher volumes of fresh blueberries to international markets. Despite this recovery, a new challenge is on the horizon in the form of a strike affecting cargo ports across the U.S. East and Gulf Coasts, which began on October 1. The strike threatens to halt the flow of goods, including perishable items like fruits and vegetables, through major ports from Maine to Texas.

If the situation persists, it could delay Peruvian blueberry exports to the U.S., one of the country’s largest markets, potentially leading to product shortages and increased prices. The implications for Peru’s blueberry exports are significant. As longshoremen halt operations, the delay in shipments could disrupt the steady flow of fresh blueberries, especially since these products are perishable and cannot be easily rerouted to other ports.

Since sea transport is the primary method for Peru's blueberry exports, the ongoing U.S. port strike could have serious repercussions for Peru’s blueberry exports. Additionally, the timing of the strike, just after Peru hit an export peak for the 2024/25 season, could compound logistical challenges and create bottlenecks.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

