The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has drafted a pest risk assessment (PRA) that evaluates the potential pest risks associated with importing fresh, commercially produced citrus fruits (specifically lemon, grapefruit, mandarin, and sweet orange) from Botswana into the United States.

APHIS is inviting stakeholders, industry partners, and the public to share their concerns and provide information related to the proposed importation of these four citrus fruits from Botswana. Comments received will be considered for scientific and technical issues, which may result in changes to the risk assessment.

This 30-day stakeholder risk assessment consultation period offers an early opportunity for the public to engage with APHIS on this request. The PRA can be accessed at the Stakeholder Risk Assessment Consultation page on the APHIS website.

To submit a comment, please email PPQPRAComments@usda.gov. In the subject line, include the name of the commodity being assessed (lemon, grapefruit, mandarin, and sweet orange from Botswana). The comment period will be open until November 4, 2024.

