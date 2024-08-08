The United States Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) pest risk analysis of Peruvian gooseberry fruit deems the phytosanitary process for import safe.

The analysis evaluates the risks of importing fresh Cape gooseberry (Physalis peruviana) from Peru to the United States and is available for public comment.

Based on the analysis, the organization determined that the "application of one or more phytosanitary measures" will be enough to mitigate the risks of possible introduction or dissemination of pests or noxious weeds when importing the fruit.

APHIS prohibits or restricts the importation of fruits and vegetables that might affect U.S. agriculture.

The organization received a request from Peru's plant protection organization (NPPO) to allow the importation of fresh Cape gooseberry fruit to the United States.

After reviewing the comments, APHIS will announce its decision to either approve or deny the import of gooseberries from Peru.