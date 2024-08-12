Michigan state Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, requests federal assistance for sweet cherry producers after growers experienced a disastrous season due to "increasingly unpredictable weather."

The letter, addressed to the United States Department of Agriculture, states that the cherry-producing state has been experiencing ongoing negative weather since the beginning of April. Governor Whitmer quotes 9 different counties suffering the weather repercussions, including the top cherry-producing county: Grand Traverse, nicknamed the "cherry capital of the world."

The state has been battling "significant rainfalls across sweet cherry growing counties," including nearly 13 inches of rainfall in the northwest. The wet weather has led to a higher insect population like the Spotted Wing Drosphila (SWD), and an explosion of cherry-affecting diseases, Cherry Leaf Spot and American Brown Rot caused by fungi.

Gov. Whitner states that growers took protection measures to save their crops but these were not sufficient "particularly when windy conditions furthered hindrance of their effectiveness."

The letter says officials estimate crop loss ranging between 30% and 75%.

The federal disaster declaration would unlock low-interest loans for sweet cherry growers, who are not strangers to unfavorable weather. Earlier this year, cherry producers in Washington were granted emergency loans due to excessive heat and warm weather snaps.

Last year, Michigan was the largest tart cherry-producing state, with state growers producing 75% of the national crop, a whooping output of 133 million pounds.

Although the sweet cherry variety is not the state's principal crop, after California and Washington experienced a decrease in production, Michigan boosted its sweet cherry output, producing about 20% of the annual crop.

Michigan sweet cherry varieties are Emperor Francis, Napoleon, and Schmidt.