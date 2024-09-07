The Top Seven

These are FreshFruitPortal.com's top seven stories of the week.

U.S.-based NGO Climate Rights International published a study alleging that four United States avocado suppliers have continued to source avocados from Mexican orchards on illegally deforested land in 2023 and 2024.

The report, conducted by Climate Rights International in partnership with the Mexican non-governmental organization Guardián Forestal, holds U.S. avocado suppliers accountable after they were informed of the deforestation within their supply chains in a previous report published by the company in 2023, Unholy Guacamole: Deforestation, Water Capture, and Violence Behind Mexico’s Avocado Exports to the U.S. and Other Major Markets,

As part of the program for the 8th Jalisco Avocado Congress, the president of GLC Cerritos, Giovanni Cavaletto, offered a presentation on the role of Jalisco in making Mexico a more complete supplier for the U.S. market.

The director of the avocado producer and exporter, who has been working in the avocado industry for more than 25 years, is a founding member of some of the most important avocado associations worldwide, such as the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) and the Colombian Avocado Board (CAB).

In mid-August, the Chilean Fruit Cherry Committee elected Mario Edwards Correa as its new president, who will lead the entity for the next two years.

Edwards is currently the commercial manager of Agrofruta S.A. and has extensive experience in the Chilean fruit-producing and exporting sector, especially cherries. Since 2019, he has been on the Board of Directors of Frutas de Chile.

Early Chilean cherry harvest is about to begin in the country’s main producing regions, with the industry preparing for another successful campaign in the Chinese market.

We spoke with expert cherry advisor Jorge Astudillo, who is currently working with Ovalle producers in Coquimbo, northern Chile, to discuss the upcoming season's projections and challenges. The cherry-growing area covers about 25 miles from the coast to the mountain range.

The Peruvian Association of Table Grape Producers and Exporters (Provid) released the first estimate for the 2024-2025 season, with a projected volume of 78.7 million boxes to be shipped.

The data provided by Provid is based on volumes estimated by members and producers.

As the southern hemisphere prepares for its main blueberry season, industry forecasts predict higher volumes compared to the 2023-24 season. However, supplies from Peru are expected to experience delays, with peak arrivals expected around November.

Despite this, Camposol is positioned to be one of the few suppliers that will deliver significant volumes in the early stages of the season.

The Unifrutti Group announced today the successful completion of its acquisition of 100% of Sociedad Exportadora Verfrut S.A. (“Verfrut”), a leading integrated fruit producer and exporter with over 7,500 hectares of operations across Chile and Peru.