The Chilean cherry season is off to a strong start this week, with the first forecast for the 2024-25 season projecting record-breaking exports.

Claudia Soler, executive director of the Chilean Fruit Cherry Committee, announced that Chile expects to ship 131,587,007 boxes of fresh cherries, equivalent to 657,935 tons. If realized, this would mean a 59% increase over the previous season.

"This will be a historic season for Chilean cherries," Soler said. The Chilean cherry is the country's "star" fruit, accounting for 27% of total fresh fruit exports.

While Soler noted the forecast is based on data collected between September 23 and October 1, and could see some changes, she is optimistic about the season ahead. "The agro-climatic conditions have been favorable throughout the entire period, so we are forecasting the growth we didn't see last season, plus expected increases for this one."

The growth is attributed to an expansion in cherry plantations. The top varieties expected to be exported are Santina (38.3 million boxes), Lapins (45.7 million boxes), and Regina (24.3 million boxes), with 23.2 million boxes of other varieties.

China will remain the main destination market, but Soler said the Cherry Committee plans to further diversify exports to other key markets, investing over $9 million - a 118% increase from last season - in direct promotional activities.

