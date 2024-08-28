New Gala “clones” stand out in the early apple market

Two new Gala apple “clones” developed by the Italian Consortium of Nurseries (CIV) recently debuted in the early apple market.

T-REX and TIGERGALA both hope to achieve a similar look and taste to the popular Gala while accounting for cultivation challenges commonly faced by growers.

“Interest in Gala T-REX is growing among growers due to its distinctive characteristics: the uniform red color over the entire surface and the large size. The fruit catches the attention of consumers and buyers on the shelf,” said CIV Commercial Director Federico Stanzani.

T-REX stands out for its early coloring compared to other Gala clones, CIV said in a release. The production shows “excellent” uniformity in both ripening and size, with larger fruit and a distinctive conical shape.

“The stability of T-REX impressed our breeders, who decided to select this clone for its production advantages. Even in lowland areas, where early coloring is more difficult to achieve, T-REX has demonstrated this crucial feature” CIV stared. “It also has a more compact habitus than the traditional Gala. Asian markets are showing strong interest in this clone, which has excellent growth prospects globally.”

As for TIGERGALA, it is also characterized by a high amount of striping with excellent coloration. The new variety extends its cultivation areas to markets that are particularly challenging in this aspect.

“In the face of climate change, which negatively impacts yields, especially in lowland areas, TIGERGALA stands out for achieving intense striping earlier than other clones,” CIV added.

T-REX and TIGERGALA are exclusive products and only available from CIV member nurseries Mazzoni Vivai, Tagliani Vivai, and Salvi Vivai.

Featured photo of T-REX courtesy of CIV