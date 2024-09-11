Harold Mongrut Días, general manager for the U.S. at Camposol, has been named to the North American Blueberry Council (NABC) Board of Directors as an international member. His three-year term on the council will run through 2027.

Mongrut has over two decades of experience managing consumer goods and operations in a host of countries. He previously worked for Kimberly Clark, holding several positions in Costa Rica and Colombia, as well as serving as the general manager for the Ecuador and Peru branches. Mongrut also served as general manager for Unilever Peru.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Universidad de Lima and a certificate in business excellence from Columbia University.

In his current role with Camposol, Mongrut leads the team responsible for the sales and operations of the US branch of the Peruvian company. Based in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Camposol sells in the USA market blueberries, avocados, tangerines, mangos, and grapes.

“Harold’s extensive international experience and commitment to helping Camposol meet its goal of providing healthy, fresh products to families worldwide make him a perfect fit for the NABC board. I know the board and the blueberry industry will benefit from his knowledge, insights, and unique international perspective,” said NABC Chair Pat Goin.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity to serve on the NABC Board of Directors. I look forward to contributing to NABC’s mission and advocating to help ensure the continued profitability and success of blueberries in North America and around the world,”’ Mongrut said.