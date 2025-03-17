North American Blueberry Council board of directors election results

Press release

The North American Blueberry Council (NABC) today released the results of the recent election for its board of directors.

The NABC board is charged with addressing issues, opportunities, and industry practices that drive success and profitability in the production and distribution of blueberries in North America and around the world.

Over the past three years, the NABC’s board leadership has taken a bold approach to further develop and drive the organization’s mission, including the expansion of board representation and new categories of membership to encourage membership growth, which has resulted in a nearly 38% membership increase, representing over 240 members from across North America and worldwide.

Newly elected to the board are:

Chad Don, U.S. North American Grower

Sunny Brar, Canadian North American Grower

Christy Butler, Industry Trade Organization

Greg Willems, Supplier

Elected to return to the board are:

David Jackson, U.S. North American Grower

Brittany Lee, U.S. North American Grower

Derek Eisele, North American Distributor

“NABC is a growing organization and that growth was reflected in the strong participation in our board election,” said NABC Chair Teddy Koukoulis. “We’re proud of the fact that so many people want to serve the blueberry industry in leadership roles as we advocate for our growers and for a healthy blueberry industry.”

You can learn more and see the full makeup of the 20-member board here.