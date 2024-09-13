Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd operational collaboration Gemini Cooperation is slated to launch in February 2025, an official release said. The team-up seeks to “deliver a flexible and interconnected ocean network with industry-leading schedule reliability above 90% once fully phased in”.

With around five months to launch, the companies recently shared an update covering finalized service maps and how the network has evolved since the announcement in January 2024. The logistics giants are also presenting an alternative Cape of Good Hope network due to the ongoing disruptions in the Red Sea.

“Reliability, connectivity, and sustainability are the keywords in the networks we are presenting today, and we are pleased that we now can give our customers full transparency about how we will deliver a best-in-class ocean network so they can begin planning despite a highly dynamic situation,” said Hapag-Lloyd CEO Rolf Habben Jansen.

Gemini Cooperation is expected to announce which network it intends to put to sea in February 2025 some time in October.

“We are looking forward to the launch of our completely redesigned network next year, and we are happy to reconfirm that our schedule reliability target remains unchanged irrespective of which network we will phase in. We believe our collaboration will raise the bar for reliability to the benefit of our customers and set a new and very high standard in the industry,” added Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc.

Depending on which network the cooperation will phase in, the new network consists of either 27 or 29 efficient ocean mainliner services supported by an extensive network of 30 agile, intraregional shuttle services. The collaboration will comprise of either 300 or 340 vessels.