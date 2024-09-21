Sun World announces partnership with Sprouts® Farmers Markets

Sun World International launches its freshest retail partnership to bring AUTUMNCRISP® grapes to select Sprouts® Farmers Markets this fall in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Washington, Colorado and New Mexico.

As part of their ongoing commitment and investment to their licensee community and retail partners, Sun World International is collaborating with Sprouts to drive shopper excitement around AUTUMNCRISP® grapes through a robust omnichannel marketing campaign.

“We are proud to partner with Sun World International to offer our Sprouts customers fresh, peak-season produce, including this unique grape variety,” said Meghan Diaz, senior director of local produce for Sprouts. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering delicious, fresh, local produce to the communities we serve.”

Sprouts Farmers Market is one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States.

Just over a year ago, Sun World launched AUTUMNCRISP® as the first globally branded table grape available year-round with a global marketing campaign to drive awareness and trial for the exceptionally juicy and irresistibly crisp green grape.

“Fresh, juicy and vibrant AUTUMNCRISP® grapes are hitting Sprouts produce shelves as the air turns cool and crisp signaling the beginning of fall,” said Elena Hernandez, director of global marketing insights at Sun World International. “We’re thrilled to continue working closely with our valued retail partners such as Sprouts to promote the grape category and our amazing grape brands. We value Sprouts’ support in bringing AUTUMNCRISP® grapes to more consumers.”

The Sprouts partnership will feature bright, engaging AUTUMNCRISP® branded store displays, influencer collaboration and other integrated marketing efforts to drive shoppers into Sprouts stores to experience this amazing grape variety while they’re at the peak of the season.

Ready to taste and learn more? Explore AUTUMNCRISP® on Instagram and TikTok at @autumncrispgrapes online at AUTUMNCRISPGrapes.com.