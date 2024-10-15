How to set your store up for success no matter the market conditions

By SunWorld

In the produce market, things change frequently based on availability and popularity. Discover how one grape brand perfected the art of keeping up and staying at the top of its game on both fronts and how prioritizing consistent quality and anticipating consumer behavior can pave the way to success with consumers.

When product availability and consumer preferences can shift on a whim, every grocer needs reliable sources to keep the produce aisle fresh and appealing. With AUTUMNCRISP® brand grapes, Sun World has mastered the balance of quality, consistency and year-round availability necessary to supply a staple produce item for stores across the globe.

Prioritize consistent quality

Gone are the days of only getting to enjoy a favorite grape variety during certain seasons. With vineyards in over 15 countries, Sun World has achieved optimal AUTUMNCRISP® freshness, quality and accessibility year-round, and customers are excited by the new trend.

AUTUMNCRISP® grapes are cultivated in the world’s premier grape-growing regions: North and South Africa, Australia, Asia, Europe, North and South America. This global approach to growing means stores can always stock AUTUMNCRISP® grape without seasonal availability or quality concerns.

For years, customers had to wait for the right season to enjoy their favorite green grapes at peak freshness or at all. Now shoppers can find AUTUMNCRISP® brand grapes in crisp condition any time of year. This shift isn’t just a win for consumers, it’s a game-changer for retailers who can now offer consistency in exchange for loyalty.

Connect with customer cravings